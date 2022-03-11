92-year-old man missing from Richfield for ‘last few weeks’

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Richfield Police asked for the community to help find 92-year-old David Hoover after he went missing a few weeks ago.

Hoover was described by police as 5′7″ tall and 140 pounds.

Police said he was last seen at his Richfield home by a family member, but did not state the date.

He drives a silver 2009 Hyundai four-door with license plate BR10SK, according to police.

Call the Richfield Police Department at 330-659-9500 if you see Hoover or know where he may be.

David Hoover (Richfield Police)

