CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron and Kent State both won Thursday in round one of the MAC basketball tournament at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Akron beat Buffalo 70-68 and will now face top-seeded Toledo in Friday’s first semifinal at 5 p.m.

Kent State handled Miami (OH) 85-75 and will play in the second semifinal against Ohio.

Mark Schwab has the details.

