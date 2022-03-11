Parma man accused in fatal hit-skip in Walton Hills pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 54-year-old Parma man accused in a fatal hit-skip in Walton Hills pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Loren Girardi is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident, according to court records.

Judge Andrew Santoli set Girardi’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety.

Walton Hills police said Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 2 on Northfield Road near Alexander Road.

Foster died from his injuries at University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center.

According to police, Girardi didn’t stop after the accident, but left behind pieces of his black Toyota 4Runner.

An anonymous person called Parma police several days later and told officers where to find the damaged Toyota 4Runner, Walton Hills police said.

Walton Hills officers responded to Parma with pieces of the vehicle gathered at the fatal crash scene and said those pieces were an exact match.

Girardi is set to appear for a pretrial on March 22.

