Cedar Point selling parts of Wicked Twister track

(Source: Cedar Point Facebook)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is offering a chance to own a piece of park history.

The amusement park is selling slices of the Wicked Twister track online. The ride had its last launch during the 2021 season.

The limited edition Wicked Twister track slice comes with a stand, commemorative photos, and a certificate of authenticity. It costs $215.

