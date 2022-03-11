2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police: hit-skip suspect allegedly shot at officers, cars on I-71 near Gemini Parkway Friday morning

By Devin Higgins
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police exchanged fire with and wounded a suspect alleged to be shooting at other cars on Interstate 71 near Gemini Parkway Friday morning.

According to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers were notified just before 10 a.m., that a gray 2014 Ford Fusion had driven off the left side of the roadway and struck a cable barrier.

Initial reports indicated that an occupant of the vehicle was discharging a firearm at passing vehicles from that location.

Columbus Police Department officers arrived on the scene and the suspect began exchanging gunfire with them. CPD officers returned fire, wounding the suspect, then took them into custody.

The suspect, who has not been identified by police, was taken to Grant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second occupant of the vehicle, who was also not identified, was taken into custody.

Police did not say if the second individual participated in the shootout.

A vehicle matching the same description was reported to be involved in a hit-skip crash in Franklin County on Interstate 70 near milepost 87, earlier Friday morning.

The section of I-71 north remains closed as of 4 p.m. and traffic is being diverted onto State Route 270.

The shootout remains under investigation through the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Menokka Karr Nealy
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Latest News

Large fire occurs overnight at old factory building in Lorain
Large fire occurs overnight at old factory building in Lorain (video)
57-year-old Bunde Roebuck is glad her attacker is off the streets, but she worries when he gets...
‘I thought I was gonna die’: Barberton flower shop owner reacts to sentencing of man who beat, robbed, nearly raped her
Alvord Jones
69-year-old Ashtabula County man missing since March 9
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years