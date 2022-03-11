Columbus police: hit-skip suspect allegedly shot at officers, cars on I-71 near Gemini Parkway Friday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police exchanged fire with and wounded a suspect alleged to be shooting at other cars on Interstate 71 near Gemini Parkway Friday morning.

According to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers were notified just before 10 a.m., that a gray 2014 Ford Fusion had driven off the left side of the roadway and struck a cable barrier.

Initial reports indicated that an occupant of the vehicle was discharging a firearm at passing vehicles from that location.

Columbus Police Department officers arrived on the scene and the suspect began exchanging gunfire with them. CPD officers returned fire, wounding the suspect, then took them into custody.

The suspect, who has not been identified by police, was taken to Grant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second occupant of the vehicle, who was also not identified, was taken into custody.

Police did not say if the second individual participated in the shootout.

A vehicle matching the same description was reported to be involved in a hit-skip crash in Franklin County on Interstate 70 near milepost 87, earlier Friday morning.

The section of I-71 north remains closed as of 4 p.m. and traffic is being diverted onto State Route 270.

The shootout remains under investigation through the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

