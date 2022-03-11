2 Strong 4 Bullies
Do you recognize this van Wooster Police say was involved in hit-skip?

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Wooster Police asked the community to come forward with information that could lead to finding what appears to be a Chevy Uplander involved in a hit-skip.

Police said the hit-skip happened at the intersection of Wayne and Beall Avenue at 6:39 p.m. on March 4.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the van shared by Wooster Police:

Do you recognize this van Wooster Police say was involved in hit-skip?
Do you recognize this van Wooster Police say was involved in hit-skip?(Wooster Police)

Call Ptl. Wasik at 330-287-5702 if you recognize this van or have any other information on this hit-skip.

