Dramatic bodycam video shows Cleveland police discover man shot in The Flats ahead of NBA All-Star Game

By Avery Williams and Brian Duffy
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dramatic body camera video just released by Cleveland police shows officers respond to a chaotic scene after a man was shot in broad daylight in The Flats just hours ahead of tip off for the NBA All-Star Game.

Eric Harris Jr., 31, of Las Vegas, was shot in the chest and the right shoulder on Feb. 20 outside a restaurant located in the 1000 block of West 10th Street, less than a mile from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland police: Man dead after being shot in The Flats just hours before NBA All-Star Game

According to the body camera video, officers found Harris shot between two vehicles in a crowded parking lot. He was unresponsive.

The video shows several officers make efforts to save Harris’s life, with one hollering out, “Stay with me! Stay with me!” as she assesses his injuries.

Cleveland police said Harris died soon after being taken to MetroHealth.

Before being shot Harris left one of the restaurants in the Flats to get something out of his car, and according to police, as he approached his car, a group of men got out of a grey sedan, and one of the men opened fire.

The men then jumped back in the car and drove away.

According to the video, officers spoke to multiple witnesses on scene who said they did not see or hear anything.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police to see if there are any updates in the investigation.

Murder in the Flats has Cleveland residents awaiting investigation results

While police have said the shooting did not appear to be connected to NBA All-Star Weekend events, concerns were raised by locals and tourists who visited Cleveland as the city took the national spotlight.

