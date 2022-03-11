Euclid police seek to identify suspects accused of stealing multiple cars (photos)

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are seeking the public’s help in identifying several suspects accused of stealing four vehicles last month.

According to a department Facebook post, the suspects broke into a Carvana lot on Feb. 20 by ramming the gate.

Euclid police said they ultimately took four vehicles from the lot, including a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was later recovered.

According to the post, two of the four people believed to have been involved were seen on camera.

Euclid police released the following photos:

Euclid police seek to identify suspects accused of stealing multiple cars (Source: Euclid Police Dept.)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Euclid police at 216-289-8505. (Reference report #22-01043.)

