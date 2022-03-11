19 First Alert Weather: Wintry mix changes to all snow Friday night, bitter cold Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Arctic air will be building in by tomorrow morning. A major East Coast storm begins to take shape tonight.

The latest forecast has a rain/snow mix developing by this afternoon.

Any snow accumulation during the day will be minor since temperatures remain above 32 degrees. There is a better chance of snow this evening.

Snow accumulation tonight will range from very little in the Sandusky area to a half foot along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

It’ll be a 1 to 3 inch snow in the Greater Cleveland area.

The story tomorrow will be the brief blast of bitter cold. Temperatures remain in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits.

Winds will gust out of the northwest over 40 mph at times.

Lake effect snow in the area, especially in the afternoon.

Most of the additional snow tomorrow will be light. Up to 4 inches of lake effect where squalls persist.

Temperatures drop into the teens Saturday night.

