Garbage truck crashes into utility pole, knocks out power for hundreds in Hudson area
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power crews worked to restore service on Friday morning after a garbage truck crashed into a utility pole and knocked out electricity for hundreds of residents.
According to the city of Hudson, the crash involving the garbage truck occurred on Stow Road near the intersection with State Route 303.
As a result of the crash, traffic lights were out in the area, as well as power service to residential homes.
As of 8:30 a.m., FirstEnergy reported up to 1,500 customers were affected by the power outages. It’s unknown how long it will take to restore the localized outages, Hudson city officials said.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.