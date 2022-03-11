2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Garbage truck crashes into utility pole, knocks out power for hundreds in Hudson area

Crash scene in Hudson
Crash scene in Hudson(Source: City of Hudson Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power crews worked to restore service on Friday morning after a garbage truck crashed into a utility pole and knocked out electricity for hundreds of residents.

According to the city of Hudson, the crash involving the garbage truck occurred on Stow Road near the intersection with State Route 303.

As a result of the crash, traffic lights were out in the area, as well as power service to residential homes.

**PLEASE SEE COMMENTS FOR UPDATES** There is currently an accident at Stow Road and Ravenna that has taken out the power...

Posted by City of Hudson, Ohio - Government on Friday, March 11, 2022

As of 8:30 a.m., FirstEnergy reported up to 1,500 customers were affected by the power outages. It’s unknown how long it will take to restore the localized outages, Hudson city officials said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Menokka Karr Nealy
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Latest News

Michael Bociurkiw
Journalist reporting on front lines in Ukraine: ‘Ukrainians are starting to feel more alone in this battle’
Bill 181 is a huge win for Muslim female athletes
Muslim-Americans celebrate passage of bill that ends religious discrimination against student-athletes in Ohio
Bill 181, which prohibits religious discrimination in youth and collegiate sports, has helped...
Bill 181 being passed in Ohio is a big moment for the Muslim American community
The cold weather starts to head out Sunday, making way for what should be a warm and sunny St....
19 First Alert Weather 10pm 3/12/22
MAC tournament
Akron defeats Kent State 75-55 to win MAC Tournament, clinch spot in NCAA tournament