Garbage truck crashes into utility pole, knocks out power for hundreds in Hudson area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power crews worked to restore service on Friday morning after a garbage truck crashed into a utility pole and knocked out electricity for hundreds of residents.

According to the city of Hudson, the crash involving the garbage truck occurred on Stow Road near the intersection with State Route 303.

As a result of the crash, traffic lights were out in the area, as well as power service to residential homes.

**PLEASE SEE COMMENTS FOR UPDATES** There is currently an accident at Stow Road and Ravenna that has taken out the power... Posted by City of Hudson, Ohio - Government on Friday, March 11, 2022

As of 8:30 a.m., FirstEnergy reported up to 1,500 customers were affected by the power outages. It’s unknown how long it will take to restore the localized outages, Hudson city officials said.

