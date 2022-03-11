Installation of ‘Guardians’ script sign begins at Progressive Field (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews have started installing the new script text “Guardians” sign above the scoreboard at Progressive Field.

The installation began on Thursday by the Brilliant Electric Sign Company and is expected to be completed by March 16, depending on the weather.

According to the team, the new sign will measure 81 feet wide and 28 feet tall.

Major League Baseball’s players and owners tentatively agreed to end the 99-day lockout on Thursday, meaning the newly-rebranded Guardians could take the field for the first time in early April.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.