2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man followed, attacked outside his apartment building in Los Angeles

A man was attacked outside his apartment building in downtown Los Angeles.
By Lesley Marin
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – A man was attacked by two men trying to rob him outside his apartment building in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

The assault was caught on surveillance video.

It appears the suspects followed the victim home.

Security video shows the moment a man driving a Lamborghini grabs a bag out of the trunk and heads for the front door of his downtown apartment high-rise. That’s when two men in hooded sweatshirts creep up and attack him.

At one point while all three men struggle, one of the suspects whips the victim with his pistol several times.

Police said one suspect pointed a gun at the victim as both men demanded his watch.

Residents and people visiting the apartment were shocked to see the attack in the area.

“My girlfriend comes outside at night and walks our dog because she says it feels safe around here,” said Phillip Cervantes, a downtown L.A. resident.

Steve Hong, another resident of downtown L.A., said he believed the South Park area was one of the safest places in downtown.

“It’s unfortunate that this is happening,” he said.

Follow-home robberies are happening more frequently, according to police. This time investigators say the suspects had followed the victim home after he left an upscale restaurant in Hollywood.

Police believe the suspects weren’t alone.

Investigators said there were additional suspects in the two vehicles the men jumped into before getting away.

Residents like Cervantes said they’re now on high alert.

“I mean, when you hear something happening here where you live, you’re definitely more on alert,” Cervantes said.

It’s not clear if the attackers got away with any of the victim’s belongings.

Copyright 2022 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Menokka Karr Nealy
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Latest News

Cleveland Clinic to host career expo on March 26
Elyria car dealership collects items to be donated to Ukrainian refugees
Elyria car dealership collects items to be donated to Ukrainian refugees
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russia strikes near Ukraine’s capital; mosque reported hit
Large fire occurs overnight at old factory building in Lorain
Large fire occurs overnight at old factory building in Lorain (video)
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe