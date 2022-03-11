CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused aggravated robber forced a victim out of his car at knifepoint at Walgreen’s, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the aggravated robbery happened at 16823 Lorain Avenue at 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 27.

The suspect then drove off in the victim’s car and headed east on Lorain Avenue, police stated.

According to police, the suspect then proceeded to try and use the victim’s credit cards after the robbery.

The suspect was described as 5′6″ to 5′8″ tall.

The Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations shared the following surveillance photo of the suspect:

Man robs victim of car at knifepoint at Walgreen’s, tries to use stolen credit cards, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call First District Detective Florentz at (216) 623-2534 and reference report #2022-055061 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this aggravated robbery.

