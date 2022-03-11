2 Strong 4 Bullies
Nora’s Public House in Willoughby shares St. Patrick’s Day corned beef recipe; Cleveland Cooks

Nora's Public House expects to make two thousand pounds of corned beef this St. Patrick's Day.
Nora's Public House expects to make two thousand pounds of corned beef this St. Patrick's Day.(WOIO)
By Jen Picciano
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This St. Patrick’s Day, Cleveland-area restaurants will go through tons of corned beef brisket, literally.

At Nora’s Public House in downtown Willoughby, they expect to cook and slice 2,000 pounds of the holiday favorite that week.

This week in Cleveland Cooks, owner McPat Coyne shares their recipe and method for cooking tender corned beef for dinners or sandwiches.

  1. Bring in our corned beef. We use Sy Ginsburg corned beef briskets.
  2. Open and rinse off brine
  3. Arrange briskets in 15/20 gallon stock pot and fill with cold water
  4. Use 4 o.z pickling spice per brisket in the pot.
  5. Bring pot to a boil
  6. Once at a boil, set a time for 3 hours (cooking times vary depending on brisket size)
  7. Once timer goes off, turn off the heat and let the briskets sit in pot for 30 minutes
  8. Using tongs or a carving fork, remove briskets from water and cool in refrigerator until completely cold and solidified
  9. Strain the liquid and reserve to heat up corned later on
  10. Trim off access fat
  11. Slice thin against the grain using a meat slicer

To reheat, place corned beef in a sauté pan and add three or four ounces of reserved cooking liquid with 6/8 oz. corned beef and enjoy on your choice or flavor of rye bread or with roasted red potatoes and braised cabbage.

