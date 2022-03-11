Norwayne High School band director resigns Thursday amid allegations of ‘inappropriate interactions’ with student

CRESTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Norwayne Local Schools announced Friday that the district’s middle and high school band director resigned, as police are investigating a report he had “inappropriate interactions” with a female high school student.

According to a statement released by district officials, they received a report on Sunday, March 6, alleging misconduct by the director, Eric Ratica.

“Within five minutes of hearing this troubling news, Mr. Ratica was notified that he was being placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, and he was no longer allowed to be on school grounds or have any contact with students, staff or parents until further notice,” officials stated.

Officials added they contacted their School Resource Officer from the Creston Police Department, who began an investigation into the matter.

As the alleged victim is a minor, their identity is not being released and the full extent of the alleged interactions with Ratica are not yet known.

The Norwayne Local Districts School Board met on Thursday, where they formally accepted Ratica’s resignation.

According to Creston police officials, the investigation is still ongoing and no formal charges have yet been finalized.

Norwayne High School Principal Doug Zimmerly stated that the band program will continue for both schools while a replacement for Ratica is found.

“Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we will continue to so everything we can to assure that,” officials stated. “We appreciate everyone’s patience in allowing us to properly investigate and take the necessary action steps to handle this difficult situation.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

