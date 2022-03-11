Ohio Gov. DeWine declines to participate in primary debate for re-election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Debate Commission said Gov. Mike DeWine will not participate in the upcoming primary debate for his re-election bid.

The commission said the Republican governor did not provide a reason for declining the opportunity for debate.

No other candidates have declined the Ohio Debate Commission’s invitation.

According to the commission, Ohio’s primary debates in the U.S. Senate and governor’s races will be held on March 28 and March 29 at Central State University.

