Ohio State bounced by Penn State in Big Ten tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State was stunned by 11th-seeded Penn State 71-68 Thursday night at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

The Buckeyes led by double-digits early but sputtered down the stretch, dropping to 19-11 on the season.

Chris Holtmann SHOULD be facing a must-win game in the first round of the Big Dance.

He almost certainly isn’t, though — and that could be the bigger problem for Ohio State basketball and what it’s willing to accept. https://t.co/Dq5zkQdSI0 — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) March 11, 2022

Sam Sessoms sparked the upset with 18 points for the Nittany Lions, who move on to face Purdue Friday.

E.J. Liddell had a game-high 25 points for the Buckeyes.

Malaki Branham added 16 in a losing effort.

Now Ohio State awaits its fate on Selection Sunday, which airs at 6 p.m. on CBS.

