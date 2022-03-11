Ohio State bounced by Penn State in Big Ten tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State was stunned by 11th-seeded Penn State 71-68 Thursday night at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.
The Buckeyes led by double-digits early but sputtered down the stretch, dropping to 19-11 on the season.
Sam Sessoms sparked the upset with 18 points for the Nittany Lions, who move on to face Purdue Friday.
E.J. Liddell had a game-high 25 points for the Buckeyes.
Malaki Branham added 16 in a losing effort.
Now Ohio State awaits its fate on Selection Sunday, which airs at 6 p.m. on CBS.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.