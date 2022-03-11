2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio State bounced by Penn State in Big Ten tournament

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtman argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college...
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtman argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State was stunned by 11th-seeded Penn State 71-68 Thursday night at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

The Buckeyes led by double-digits early but sputtered down the stretch, dropping to 19-11 on the season.

Sam Sessoms sparked the upset with 18 points for the Nittany Lions, who move on to face Purdue Friday.

E.J. Liddell had a game-high 25 points for the Buckeyes.

Malaki Branham added 16 in a losing effort.

Now Ohio State awaits its fate on Selection Sunday, which airs at 6 p.m. on CBS.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Menokka Karr Nealy
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Latest News

The Stork family were awarded the prize and were also reunited with wife and mom Lisa, who's on...
Cleveland Browns awards family $50,000 prize
Browns Stork Family
Stork Family wins big in Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a touchdown pass against the San...
Report: Cleveland Browns to acquire Cooper in trade; allow Landry to seek trade
MAC tournament
4 Kent State men’s basketball players disciplined over video ahead of MAC final
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tim Frazier (10) passes the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14)...
Cavaliers fall short in Miami 117-105