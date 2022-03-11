2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: Four young children found home alone in Texas

Four young children were found left alone at a home in Spring, Texas, on Thursday night.
Four young children were found left alone at a home in Spring, Texas, on Thursday night.(Source: KHOU/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) - Deputies found four young kids alone during a welfare check at a house in the Houston area Thursday night, and the parents are facing charges.

The two boys and two girls ranged in age from about 1 year old to 4 years old.

Two teens found the three oldest in the street, including one that was naked, police said. They told their parents, who called police.

A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office reflects on four young children found apparently abandoned. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

Authorities said the kids may have been alone for up to two days.

The 4-year-old told them they thought their mom was dead.

Authorities said the home was unkempt and in disarray, and the youngest may have fallen out of a crib and was on the floor.

The mother and father were found at a motel. The mom is charged with three counts of child endangerment.

A felony violation of bond conditions was filed against the dad.

The children have been taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Menokka Karr Nealy
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Latest News

A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9
Police arrested robbery suspect 24-year-old Emmanuel West (left) and his alleged accomplice,...
Robbery suspect arrested after attempt to steal car, police say
Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident, describing the driver as an elderly...
2 killed when car slams into outdoor diners at DC restaurant
Officials say three people died and 17 were injured in a Russian airstrike on a Mariupol,...
GRAPHIC: Ukrainian woman gives birth day after surviving hospital bombing
Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the...
Inflation hits business owners with higher prices on gas, rent, food