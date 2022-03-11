2 Strong 4 Bullies
Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023

Super Nintendo Land will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
(Gray News) - Universal Studios Hollywood is adding a major attraction in 2023.

The company announced Thursday that Super Nintendo World, the immersive and highly-anticipated theme land, is set to open next year.

Universal Studios says the land became a big hit when it opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021. The opening at Universal Studios Hollywood will be Super Nintendo World’s first location in the United States.

The company says the land will “transport theme park guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach to become part of their compelling universe.”

The land will be inspired by characters and video games that have been popular among Nintendo fans for more than 40 years. It will feature rides, interactive areas, themed dining and shopping.

Universal Studios did not announce what month in 2023 that Super Nintendo World will open.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

