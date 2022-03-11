CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused thief broke into Pizza Hut, stole cash from the drawer, and tried to break into the safe, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the breaking and entering and theft happened at 14129 Puritas Ave. at approximately 4:50 a.m. on March 2.

According to police, the suspect arrived and left in what may be a blue Chevy Equinox.

The Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations shared the following surveillance photos of the suspect and the car they came and left in:

Suspect breaks into Pizza Hut, steals cash from drawers, tries to crack safe, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call First District Det. Houska at 216-623-2535 and reference report #2022-057506 if you recognize him or have any other information on this breaking and entering and theft.

