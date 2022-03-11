CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for “Trader Joe’s CRUNCHY SLAW with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing” containing FDA regulated salad dressing that was recalled by the producer due to concerns that the dressing may contain hard plastic.

The 12-ounce plastic tray packages containing the ready-to-eat chicken salad product with use-by dates of March 9, 10, 11, or 12 printed on the label are affected by the recall, the FSIS said.

The FSIS said the recalled products have establishment number “P-6247″ inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah.

“The problem was discovered when an FSIS inspected establishment received notification from their salad dressing supplier that the salad dressing, which is regulated by FDA, may contain hard plastic,” according to the FSIS. “The establishment then notified FSIS of the issue. FSIS and FDA are coordinating on this issue.”

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating this recalled product, the FSIS confirmed.

Those concerned about an illness should talk to a health care provider.

The FSIS told consumers to not eat this product with the recalled dates printed on the label.

Throw it away or return it to Trader Joe’s instead.

USDA states recall for Trader Joe’s chicken salad for concerns of plastic in dressing (U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

