The victim of racist attack in Akron files civil lawsuit against her attacker

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Attorney David Betras is still shocked by the video that has gone viral across the country of his client, Cameron Morgan, being struck by a man outside an Akron bar last month.

The man responsible, 26-year old Andrew Walls, was back in court Friday for a brief pre-trial hearing.

He is out on bond for now, but could also be facing federal hate crime charges.

Morgan said she heard Walls yelling racial slurs at other patrons during a scuffle outside the bar on February 28, when he approached her, called her a racial slur, then punched her in the face.

She’s now suing Walls and Betras said this could be just the beginning for potential litigation.

“Did the Proud Boys have anything to do with this? Did they encourage this?” Betras said.

Walls is alleged to have ties with the Akron-Canton chapter of the Proud Boys, an organization the Anti-Defamation League has labeled as a “right-wing extremist group.”

“For someone like that to have to live through that turmoil in Northern Ohio is unacceptable. We need to as an area say we are not going to put up with this,” Betras added.

Morgan was treated for a concussion and a split lip, and according to her lawyer, she is also getting mental health counseling.

Walls’ next pre-trial hearing has been set for April 1.

