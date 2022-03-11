Westlake Police: Teens using toy guns to shoot bystanders as part of Tik Tok trend

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) -Westlake Police Department officials said they have received eight calls in the past month about teens shooting innocent people with toy guns.

The toys are called Orbeez or “splatter ball” guns and can be purchased at any major retail store.

Instead of bullets, they shoot out non-lethal water pellets that could lead to serious injury for anyone hit by one.

Another concern for police is that some of these toys closely resemble actual handguns and rifles, making it difficult for officers to accurately determine if a witness or victim saw someone with a real weapon or a toy.



According to police, teens are driving to public areas like parks and shopping centers, shooting at people on foot from their vehicles and recording it, then posting the footage to Tik Tok.

The hashtag #orbeezgun currently has 25 million views on the social media site.

“Why is this fun to shoot at random strangers?” asked one shopper we talked to.

While no one major injuries have been reported yet, police officials said if an incident leads to substantial injuries and the perpetrator is caught, they can expect to be charged in juvenile court.

