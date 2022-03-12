19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake snow tonight and bitter cold; Another round of light snow Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Up to an inch of snow is possible tonight as temperatures plummet into the mid teens.

Winds stay gusty overnight, with gusts over 30 MPH out of the west.

Another round of light snow returns by late morning Sunday.

Up to another inch of snow is possible.

Gusty southwest winds usher in temperatures in the lower 40s as a warm front lifts through Sunday.

Mostly cloudy skies Sunday night will accompany lows in the mid 30s.

Temperatures will range from the upper 40s along the lakeshore to the low and middle 50s inland Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature variable skies and highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.