4 Kent State men’s basketball players disciplined over video ahead of MAC final

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four Kent State University men’s basketball players have received disciplinary action ahead of the MAC championship game against the University of Akron. This happened after a profanity lace video of team members ended up on social media.

The Mid-American Conference said one player, DJ Johnson, is suspended indefinitely, while three others, Malique Jacobs, Cli’Ron Hornbeak and Julius Rollins, will not play the first half of the final.

Another student athlete from KSU named Lauren who asked that we not use her last name admits it was bad judgement, but feels the punishment was too harsh, “Sometimes kids are just going to be kids. You have to let them express themselves they way they want to. I feel like the suspension was a lot in my opinion.”

But Jim, a basketball fan from the University of Akron tells 19 News, “I think in today’s day and age you have got to be careful what you post, because everybody’s watching. And it’s a reflection on the other people you represent.”

According to a Kent State University statement, a player posted a video to social media that “does not reflect the core values of Kent State, not does it live up to the standards we expect of our student-athletes.”

19 News has learned that Johnson posted the clip to his personal Snapchat. It shows several men inside a locker room, listening to music and taunting Akron’s team.

Johnson, along with others, can be heard chanting “**** Akron” in the video. Johnson also said, “I don’t like them *******,” according to the video.

“I’m disappointed this occurred,” MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher said in response to the video. “This does not represent the values of Kent State or the Mid-American Conference. However, I commend the leadership of Kent State for being proactive in addressing this matter and collaborating with my office to bring to situation to resolution.”

The loss of Jacobs for the game’s first half will likely complicate Kent State’s efforts to win, as the junior scored 19 of the team’s 67 points in their Friday game versus Ohio University.

The MAC championship game is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The winner will get the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

