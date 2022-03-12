2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

4 Kent State men’s basketball players disciplined over video ahead of MAC final

One player is suspended indefinitely, while three others will not play the first half of the championship game
By Avery Williams and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four Kent State University men’s basketball players have received disciplinary action ahead of the MAC championship game against the University of Akron. This happened after a profanity lace video of team members ended up on social media.

Kent State outlasts Ohio in MAC semifinal, will meet Akron for title Saturday
Akron upsets top seed Toledo, advances to MAC final

The Mid-American Conference said one player, DJ Johnson, is suspended indefinitely, while three others, Malique Jacobs, Cli’Ron Hornbeak and Julius Rollins, will not play the first half of the final.

Another student athlete from KSU named Lauren who asked that we not use her last name admits it was bad judgement, but feels the punishment was too harsh, “Sometimes kids are just going to be kids. You have to let them express themselves they way they want to. I feel like the suspension was a lot in my opinion.”

But Jim, a basketball fan from the University of Akron tells 19 News, “I think in today’s day and age you have got to be careful what you post, because everybody’s watching. And it’s a reflection on the other people you represent.”

According to a Kent State University statement, a player posted a video to social media that “does not reflect the core values of Kent State, not does it live up to the standards we expect of our student-athletes.”

19 News has learned that Johnson posted the clip to his personal Snapchat. It shows several men inside a locker room, listening to music and taunting Akron’s team.

Johnson, along with others, can be heard chanting “**** Akron” in the video. Johnson also said, “I don’t like them *******,” according to the video.

“I’m disappointed this occurred,” MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher said in response to the video. “This does not represent the values of Kent State or the Mid-American Conference. However, I commend the leadership of Kent State for being proactive in addressing this matter and collaborating with my office to bring to situation to resolution.”

The loss of Jacobs for the game’s first half will likely complicate Kent State’s efforts to win, as the junior scored 19 of the team’s 67 points in their Friday game versus Ohio University.

The MAC championship game is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The winner will get the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Menokka Karr Nealy
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Latest News

MAC tournament
Akron defeats Kent State 75-55 to win MAC Tournament, clinch spot in NCAA tournament
The Stork family were awarded the prize and were also reunited with wife and mom Lisa, who's on...
Cleveland Browns awards family $50,000 prize
Browns Stork Family
Stork Family wins big in Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a touchdown pass against the San...
Report: Cleveland Browns to acquire Cooper in trade; allow Landry to seek trade