69-year-old Ashtabula County man missing since March 9

Alvord Jones
Alvord Jones(Ashtabula County Sheriff)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 69-year-old Alvord Jones after he went missing.

Jones was described by the ASCO as 6′2″ tall, 225 pounds, with brown eyes, and a diabetic who may not have access to insulin.

He was last seen at midnight on March 9 in Ashtabula City driving a white 2016 Jeep Cherokee with license plate JDR 8566, according to the ACSO.

The ASCO said his cell phone was located in Youngstown.

Call the ASCO at 440-576-0055 if you see him or know where he may be.

Alvord Jones
Alvord Jones(Ashtabula County Sheriff)

