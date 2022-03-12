69-year-old Ashtabula County man missing since March 9
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 69-year-old Alvord Jones after he went missing.
Jones was described by the ASCO as 6′2″ tall, 225 pounds, with brown eyes, and a diabetic who may not have access to insulin.
He was last seen at midnight on March 9 in Ashtabula City driving a white 2016 Jeep Cherokee with license plate JDR 8566, according to the ACSO.
The ASCO said his cell phone was located in Youngstown.
Call the ASCO at 440-576-0055 if you see him or know where he may be.
