Akron upsets top seed Toledo, advances to MAC final

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron’s dream season continues.

The Zips shocked Toledo, the #1 seed, Friday 70-62 in the MAC tournament semifinals.

Akron now awaits the winner of Kent State and Ohio in Saturday’s final.

The winner of that game would claim the MAC’s automatic NCAA bid.

This will be Akron’s first trip to the MAC title game since 2013.

Xavier Castaneda led Akron with 26 points. Ali Ali added 13.

