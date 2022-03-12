Akron upsets top seed Toledo, advances to MAC final

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron’s dream season continues.

The Zips shocked Toledo, the #1 seed, Friday 70-62 in the MAC tournament semifinals.

Akron now awaits the winner of Kent State and Ohio in Saturday’s final.

The winner of that game would claim the MAC’s automatic NCAA bid.

.@ZipsMBB upset top-seeded Toledo and are headed to the @MACSports championship game 🏆



Akron makes the MAC title game for the first time since 2013. pic.twitter.com/ukNj9acGFG — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 12, 2022

This will be Akron’s first trip to the MAC title game since 2013.

Xavier Castaneda led Akron with 26 points. Ali Ali added 13.

