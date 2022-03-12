2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers fall short in Miami 117-105

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tim Frazier (10) passes the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14)...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tim Frazier (10) passes the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Mar. 11, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Turnovers crushed the Cavaliers in Miami Friday night.

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler also helped.

Adebayo (30) and Butler (24) combined for 54 points in Miami’s 117-105 win.

Cleveland committed 17 turnovers.

Darius Garland led the Cavs with 24 points.

Evan Mobley added 15 and Lauri Markkanen had 15.

Cleveland was once again without injured stars Jarrett Allen (finger) and Caris LeVert (foot).

The Cavs head to Chicago for a date with the Bulls tomorrow.

