Cavaliers fall short in Miami 117-105

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Turnovers crushed the Cavaliers in Miami Friday night.

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler also helped.

Adebayo (30) and Butler (24) combined for 54 points in Miami’s 117-105 win.

“tell Myles to put me on his Ticky Tok” pic.twitter.com/bbia5FB7cd — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 12, 2022

Cleveland committed 17 turnovers.

Darius Garland led the Cavs with 24 points.

Evan Mobley added 15 and Lauri Markkanen had 15.

Cleveland was once again without injured stars Jarrett Allen (finger) and Caris LeVert (foot).

The Cavs head to Chicago for a date with the Bulls tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.