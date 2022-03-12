Cavaliers fall short in Miami 117-105
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Turnovers crushed the Cavaliers in Miami Friday night.
Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler also helped.
Adebayo (30) and Butler (24) combined for 54 points in Miami’s 117-105 win.
Cleveland committed 17 turnovers.
Darius Garland led the Cavs with 24 points.
Evan Mobley added 15 and Lauri Markkanen had 15.
Cleveland was once again without injured stars Jarrett Allen (finger) and Caris LeVert (foot).
The Cavs head to Chicago for a date with the Bulls tomorrow.
