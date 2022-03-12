2 Strong 4 Bullies
Report: Cleveland Browns to acquire Cooper in trade; allow Landry to seek trade

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a touchdown pass against the San...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Avery Williams and Baillie Burmaster
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Changes are reportedly coming to the Cleveland Browns’ roster after several reports emerged Saturday suggesting wide receiver Amari Cooper is joining the team.

According to multiple reports, the Browns are set to acquire Cooper in a trade. Cooper, a University of Alabama graduate, has most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys.

Soon after the news broke, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter followed up with a new scoop claiming the Browns have given Jarvis Landry, also a wide receiver, permission to seek a trade.

There is no official word from the Browns as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

