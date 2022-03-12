Report: Cleveland Browns to acquire Cooper in trade; allow Landry to seek trade

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Changes are reportedly coming to the Cleveland Browns’ roster after several reports emerged Saturday suggesting wide receiver Amari Cooper is joining the team.

According to multiple reports, the Browns are set to acquire Cooper in a trade. Cooper, a University of Alabama graduate, has most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys.

Browns acquire WR Amari Cooper from the Cowboys. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/s6GZWDwtiW — NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2022

Soon after the news broke, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter followed up with a new scoop claiming the Browns have given Jarvis Landry, also a wide receiver, permission to seek a trade.

Cowboys are finalizing a trade to send WR Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

On the same day they agreed to trade for WR Amari Cooper, the Browns also have granted permission to veteran WR Jarvis Landry to see a trade, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

There is no official word from the Browns as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

