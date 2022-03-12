Cleveland Clinic to host career expo on March 26
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a community career expo on March 26 at the Langston Hughes Community Health & Education Center.
It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2390 East 79th St. in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood.
You must register online by 5 p.m. on March 23 to qualify for an on-site interview.
The following positions are available:
- Patient Care Nursing Assistant/LPN
- Patient Transporter
- Housekeeper
- Customer Service/Patient Service Specialist
- Stock Clerk/Inventory
- Medical Assistant*/Clinical Technician
- Registered Nurse
Attendants will also be offered a variety of resources and services, including Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, Cuyahoga County Public Defender’s Office, Dress for Success Cleveland and more.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.