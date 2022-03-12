Cleveland Clinic to host career expo on March 26

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a community career expo on March 26 at the Langston Hughes Community Health & Education Center.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2390 East 79th St. in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood.

You must register online by 5 p.m. on March 23 to qualify for an on-site interview.

The following positions are available:

Patient Care Nursing Assistant/LPN

Patient Transporter

Housekeeper

Customer Service/Patient Service Specialist

Stock Clerk/Inventory

Medical Assistant*/Clinical Technician

Registered Nurse

Attendants will also be offered a variety of resources and services, including Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, Cuyahoga County Public Defender’s Office, Dress for Success Cleveland and more.

