2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Clinic to host career expo on March 26

(Vic Gideon)
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a community career expo on March 26 at the Langston Hughes Community Health & Education Center.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2390 East 79th St. in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood.

You must register online by 5 p.m. on March 23 to qualify for an on-site interview.

The following positions are available:

  • Patient Care Nursing Assistant/LPN
  • Patient Transporter
  • Housekeeper
  • Customer Service/Patient Service Specialist
  • Stock Clerk/Inventory
  • Medical Assistant*/Clinical Technician
  • Registered Nurse

Attendants will also be offered a variety of resources and services, including Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, Cuyahoga County Public Defender’s Office, Dress for Success Cleveland and more.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Menokka Karr Nealy
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Latest News

Giant Eagle Perks won’t expire until end of 2022 due to rising gas, grocery prices
Elyria car dealership collects items to be donated to Ukrainian refugees
Elyria car dealership collects items to be donated to Ukrainian refugees
A new food truck park is coming to historic downtown Willoughby this summer.
New food truck park The Yard on 3rd comes to downtown Willoughby this summer
Cleveland gas station owner says he makes less money when gas prices are high
Cleveland gas station owner says he makes less money when gas prices are high