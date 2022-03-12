ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Great Lakes Honda West is collecting items to be donated to Ukrainian refugees.

You can drop off a donation at two large storage units located in the store parking lot at 823 Leona St.

Great Lakes Honda West Manager Jeff Berlin said the donation drive is an effort “to make a small difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much.”

The car dealership is accepting the following items:

Elyria car dealership collects items to be donated to Ukrainian refugees (Source: Great Lakes Honda West)

