As gas prices continue climbing, thieves are stealing fuel from under cars and trucks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a relatively new crime fad going on around the country, people crawling under your vehicle and stealing your expensive gas.

The fact that gasoline has gone up 60 cents in the last week, reaching as high as $4.00 a gallon in Ohio, is motivating thieves to target your unprotected vehicle.

Police tell us crooks crawl under a vehicle, drill a hole in the gas tank, empty it and drive away with your fuel.

Jim Garrity of AAA says do what you can to avoid being a victim.

“I try to park in well-lit areas,” he said. “If you can find yourself an area that has lights at night. If you can find a secure location like a fenced-in lot. If you know the area has a camera on it, that’s good as well. Thieves are thieves and thieves will adapt, right?

Replace a gas tank could cost between $500 - $1,000, depending on the make and model of the vehicle.

