Giant Eagle Perks won’t expire until end of 2022 due to rising gas, grocery prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle customers now have more time to accumulate Perks for savings on gas and groceries.

That’s because, effective immediately, your Perks will not expire until the end of 2022, Giant Eagle announced Friday.

The extension comes as customers face higher prices at the pump and in store, Giant Eagle said in a news release.

“Rising fuel costs present very real challenges for our communities, so we’re creating more opportunity for Giant Eagle customers to accumulate and redeem Perks by extending expiration through the end of 2022. In addition to extended expiration, customers can save even more by taking advantage of AdvantagePAY and new opportunities with myPerks.”

