Giant Eagle Perks won’t expire until end of 2022 due to rising gas, grocery prices
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle customers now have more time to accumulate Perks for savings on gas and groceries.
That’s because, effective immediately, your Perks will not expire until the end of 2022, Giant Eagle announced Friday.
The extension comes as customers face higher prices at the pump and in store, Giant Eagle said in a news release.
