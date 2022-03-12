Homeowner seeking help: Who is responsible for 120-foot tree that fell on North Olmsted resident’s yard?

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Debbie Metro is seeking out help to determine who’s responsible for cleaning up a major mess that’s in part of her backyard.

Metro got a call from her neighbor telling her a tree had fallen in her yard.

When she went outside, she told 19 News she couldn’t believe what she saw.

“I started crying, I couldn’t believe the devastation,” said Metro.

Metro said the tree is about 120 feet long.

When it fell, it brought down several other trees and power lines as well.

Metro said FirstEnergy came to see the damage and they restored the power lines but didn’t remove the trees.

As of March 8, it’s been two weeks and the trees are still there, and the only thing holding them up is Metro’s garage that is starting to cave in.

“I didn’t know where to begin, or where to start,” said Metro.

Metro told 19 News everyone she spoke with told her it isn’t their problem.

Tree removal companies told her they can’t do anything until the wires are down, and electrical companies told her they can’t do anything until the trees are out of the way.

“I’m just concerned about the safety for the citizens of North Olmstead,” said Metro.

The 19 News Troubleshooter team started to make calls.

North Olmstead Director of Public Service Kevin Kearney sent 19 News the following statement on Tuesday:

“The City has happily worked directly with the homeowner to connect them with their local public utility (CEI) to resolve the problem. This is not a city issue, but a matter involving a private homeowner and their insurance company.”

FirstEnergy sent 19 News this statement onTuesday:

“Cleaning up tree debris left by emergency restoration work is typically the responsibility of property owners. While it is not our standard practice to remove or complete trimming on trees situated off our right of way, our forestry team cleared overhanging tree debris to help lessen the homeowner’s responsibility. We have been working closely with the homeowner and have expressed our willingness to work directly with their tree contractor to de-energize overhead power lines to ensure safe removal of the tree.”

The 19 News Troubleshooter team also spoke with FirstEnergy on the phone.

FirstEnergy told us they had spoken to Metro’s neighbor telling them that they would be willing to cut the power off while crews removed the trees.

However, FirstEnergy reiterated that they were not responsible for tree clean-up.

Metro believes otherwise.

Stating that FirstEnergy owns the easement between the homes and the wires on their easement are making it unsafe.

Metro wants FirstEnergy to pay the bill to remove the trees from the easement and on top of her garage.

“I hope that First Energy steps up along with the communication companies and the city and does something about this,” said Metro.

But who is responsible for cleaning up the mess?

All parties are pointing fingers.

The neighborhood is hoping someone will foot the bill before the garage that’s holding up the tree falls down.

We checked back in with Metro on Friday, the 11th.

The tree was still in the same place. but this time, Metro’s garage was starting to bulge out on both sides and the rear. Meaning time was running out before the tree was going to cause the garage to collapse.

Metro told 19 News she reached out to Michael Gareau Jr. the head of the city’s law department.

She was hoping he could tell her he was responsible. 19 News reached out to him as well.

On Friday we received this statement:

“This is a dispute between Ms. Metro and her neighbor and, potentially, with First Energy. It is a civil matter between these parties. I would encourage Ms. Metro to seek private legal counsel to offer guidance to her on this important issue and the responsibilities of all parties involved. It does not involve the City of North Olmsted or the City of North Olmsted Department of Law.”

We also reached back out to First Energy and received this statement: '

“We continue working closely with the homeowner and have expressed our willingness to work directly with their tree contractor to de-energize overhead power lines, at no cost to the homeowner, to ensure safe removal of the tree. Additionally, our forestry team previously cleared overhanging tree debris to help minimize the homeowner’s clean-up efforts. This is a homeowner issue that we were brought into solely because their property – a downed tree – interfered with our equipment.”

So the question still remains, who is responsible for writing a check to clean up the mess?

