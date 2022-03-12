‘I thought I was gonna die’: Barberton flower shop owner reacts to sentencing of man who beat, robbed, nearly raped her

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man convicted of a violent robbery and the attempted rape of a Barberton flower shop owner will spend at least two decades behind bars.

Bunde Roebuck, 57, has had a hard time recovering from the brutal assault. It happened at Caine’s Flower Shop.

It’s a family-owned business and it was a place where Roebuck always felt safe, at least up until last summer.

It’s been nine months since Roebuck was robbed, beaten, tied up, and nearly raped and while her bruises have healed since then, Roebuck still suffers from PSTD.

“Nervous at work and you know I’m just on the alert all the time and it’s just not like it used to be, just come in, I drive around make sure no one’s around, park the closest spot and run in the door and lock it and it’s just a lot different than it was,” explained Roebuck.

Timothy Williams, 30, was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to attempted rape, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.

“He took a lot from me but I’m not gonna let him ruin my life,” said Roebuck. “I’m gonna get right back up and get going and know that he is behind bars where he belongs.”

The incident happened in June of 2021.

Roebuck was alone in the shop when Williams walked in.

“I was treating him real nice, and I bent over to pick up a flower, and all of the sudden he put a knife behind my ear and his arm around my neck and took me into our back cooler and he had his own tape,” recalled Roebuck. “He took my jewelry. He taped my arms and my mouth and everything and he just started beating me. He just, I never saw him a day before in my life and he beat me, beat me behind my ear. I mean I still have dizzy spells and everything else. It was a lot to go through, a lot of bruises, a broken nose, a pulverized lip.”

The Barberton woman says she didn’t think she was going to survive.

“I thought I was gonna die,” admitted Roebuck. “You know at one point I was knocked out, but he kept saying I’m gonna kill you and I think he would’ve done that if our driver hadn’t come back.”

Williams was very close to raping Roebuck. She believes it was divine intervention that led to her delivery driver walking in and scaring him off at that exact moment.

“He had just pulled my pants down had them on the side and was taking his pants down when she opened the door,” she said.

Williams has a lengthy violent criminal background. He is a convicted sex offender.

According to reports, shortly after being released from prison in 2015 Williams was arrested for attacking his uncle with a butcher’s knife.

Since he’s only 30, he’ll likely get out of prison.

Roebuck’s afraid he could hurt someone else.

“That’s my biggest worry,” she admitted. “That’s why as soon as it happened, I made others aware and that’s what I’m trying to do and he just has so much violence and with his history in prison, he’s always done other things to keep him in there longer.”

Since the attack, Roebuck said they’ve ramped up security at the shop.

“That he’s a big coward to come in I mean he was three times my size,” she said. “Just to beat a woman like that and my message is to him is I hope you rot in prison.”

Williams is going to be locked up for at least 20 years and up to 25.5 years but if he is released from prison, a Summit County Judge said Williams must register as a Tier III sex offender with a local sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life.

