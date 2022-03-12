K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of K-9 Felon after serving the community for over 8.5 years.

Dep. Clouden and Sheriff Zuchowski spoke of the impact K-9 Felon made on their agency and Portage County in the bittersweet video shared on the PCSO Facebook page.

K-9 Felon will receive a pension to cover reasonable medical bills, food, and medication, the PCSO stated.

Even though K-9 Felon is retiring, the PSCO said they are happy to say Dep. Clouden will continue his adventure in the K-9 unit.

He will be kicking off training with his new partner, K-9 Hulk, on March 14.

The PSCO will be welcoming Dep. Diemert as their newest handler who will be partnered with their new K-9 Durant.

“We are excited to see what the future will hold for our new furry friends,” the sheriff’s office shared. “Join us in wishing K-9 Felon a safe, happy, and relaxing retirement!”

