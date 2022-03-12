Kent State outlasts Ohio in MAC semifinal, will meet Akron for title Saturday
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’ll be Kent State and Akron for the MAC championship Saturday.
Kent State outlasted Ohio 67-61 Friday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, earning a spot in the MAC title game against Akron.
Malique Jacobs starred for the Flashes with 19 points, Sincere Carry added 16.
The MAC championship game is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The winner will get the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
