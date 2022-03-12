Kent State outlasts Ohio in MAC semifinal, will meet Akron for title Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’ll be Kent State and Akron for the MAC championship Saturday.

Kent State outlasted Ohio 67-61 Friday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, earning a spot in the MAC title game against Akron.

Malique Jacobs starred for the Flashes with 19 points, Sincere Carry added 16.

FLASHES WIN!



We move on to the @MACSports Tournament Championship for the first time since 2017!!#team106 x #KentStMBB pic.twitter.com/Z0YxcghGs3 — Kent State Men's Basketball (@KentStMBB) March 12, 2022

The MAC championship game is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

LETS. GO. WERE FIRED UP HERE AT ROCKET MORTGAGE. pic.twitter.com/aU3Ci8onNb — Ohio Men’s Basketball (@OhioMBasketball) March 12, 2022

The winner will get the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.