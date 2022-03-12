Large fire occurs overnight at old factory building in Lorain (video)
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A large commercial fire took place overnight at the former Lorain Products Factory.
The building is located at 1305 Oberlin Avenue, and fire officials were asking the public to avoid the area.
Video shared by the Elyria Fire Department, who responded to help Lorain firefighters, shows flames rise above the roof of the building.
There’s no word from fire officials on damages or any reported injuries.
The fire in under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.