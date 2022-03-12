2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Large fire occurs overnight at old factory building in Lorain (video)

Large fire occurs overnight at old factory building in Lorain
Large fire occurs overnight at old factory building in Lorain(Source: Elyria Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A large commercial fire took place overnight at the former Lorain Products Factory.

The building is located at 1305 Oberlin Avenue, and fire officials were asking the public to avoid the area.

Video shared by the Elyria Fire Department, who responded to help Lorain firefighters, shows flames rise above the roof of the building.

Elyria Tower on scene in Lorain assisting at a large commercial fire at 13th and Oberlin

Posted by Elyria Fire Department on Friday, March 11, 2022

There’s no word from fire officials on damages or any reported injuries.

The fire in under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Menokka Karr Nealy
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Latest News

57-year-old Bunde Roebuck is glad her attacker is off the streets, but she worries when he gets...
‘I thought I was gonna die’: Barberton flower shop owner reacts to sentencing of man who beat, robbed, nearly raped her
Alvord Jones
69-year-old Ashtabula County man missing since March 9
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years