Large fire occurs overnight at old factory building in Lorain (video)

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A large commercial fire took place overnight at the former Lorain Products Factory.

The building is located at 1305 Oberlin Avenue, and fire officials were asking the public to avoid the area.

Video shared by the Elyria Fire Department, who responded to help Lorain firefighters, shows flames rise above the roof of the building.

Elyria Tower on scene in Lorain assisting at a large commercial fire at 13th and Oberlin Posted by Elyria Fire Department on Friday, March 11, 2022

There’s no word from fire officials on damages or any reported injuries.

The fire in under investigation.

