Man allegedly steals truck, rams vehicle, tries to kidnap woman in East Cleveland Saturday morning

By Devin Higgins
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was tased and arrested by East Cleveland police Saturday morning after he allegedly stole a pickup truck at gunpoint, rammed a vehicle, then tried to kidnap the woman inside.

According to police officials, they were notified at about 8:30 a.m., that the suspect, Fidel Kemp, had taken a white Ford F150 pickup truck at gunpoint in Cleveland Heights.

East Cleveland Police Department Telecommunication Officers stated they then began receiving 9-1-1 calls from a woman, saying a vehicle matching that description had rammed her vehicle, with her and her husband inside.

The caller stated they were trying to make it to the police department for help, but Kemp kept ramming them with the truck.

At one point, the caller said Kemp got out of the vehicle and “tried to rip her out of her car.”

Members of East Cleveland’s Charlie Platoon were dispatched to the scene, then engaged in a pursuit of Kemp before he bailed out of the truck and took off on foot through residential yards on Colonial Avenue.

Officers continued their pursuit on foot, and deployed tasers to subdue Kemp before he was taken into custody.

The victim and her husband were not injured and have filed a report, officials said.

Kemp is currently charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Felony Fleeing, and more charges are pending.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other details have yet been released by East Cleveland police.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

