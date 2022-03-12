Stork Family wins big in Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CrossCountry Mortgage, along with the Browns, presented Bryan and Lisa Stork, the winners of the Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes, with a $50,000 grand prize.

The Storks, residents of Columbus, were aware of the special tour of the Browns facility.

However, Bryan and the two kids were unaware they would all be reunited with his wife, Lisa,

Lisa is currently on extended deployment with the Air National Guard.

“Just to see my son wrap his arms around her, he’s been missing her so much,” Bryan said as Lisa held their son, Myles. “We’ve been blessed with so much and to see that was just so cool.”

Once the family reunited inside the Browns locker room, there was one more surprise.

Browns offensive lineman Wyatt Teller surprised the family with a check worth $50,000 in grand prize money.

The #Browns hosted the Stork family who won the “Dedicated Dawg” sweepstakes winning $50,000 in cash presented by Wyatt Teller.



In addition, Lisa Stork was a surprise to her family. Reunited at last 🧡 pic.twitter.com/gJVkl5WWQO — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) March 12, 2022

“To see Myles smile like that and hold his mom...is just unreal...,” Teller said.

Lisa said she’s beyond thankful for this day.

“We talk about the resiliency of Browns fans and it’s just awesome,” she said. “We got a win with the Browns.”

