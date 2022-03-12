Ukrainian seamstress in Bay Village sewing flags to help people in her home country

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Maryana Korchymska, the owner of Nordshoe Alterations Today in Bay Village, alters dresses, jackets, and many other clothes.

Now, the Ukrainian native is sewing something new - Ukrainian flags to show her pride for her homeland.

“A customer asked me, ‘Can you make me a Ukrainian flag?’” Korchymska said. “I said, ‘Of course,’ and this is how it started.”

It’s been a heartbreaking few weeks for her, as her family fights to survive the war that began when Russian military forces entered the country two weeks ago.

Now, she’s turning her pain into purpose.

“We cried for so many days, because I would never, ever think that was going to happen like this,” Korchymska said.

Korchymska said she takes pride in carefully sewing the blue and yellow fabric that make up the nation’s colors together and she makes them for no charge.

“People come and they ask, and I give the flag and they donate the money,” Korchymska said.

This project has brought peace to Korchymska and her family, even though they are separated on opposite sides of the world.

“I am so proud,” Korchymska said. “It just really helps me, and I talk to my brother, and it helps them to think that we are really united. The world is united and they have help.”

Korchymska has already raised more than $2,200 dollars so far from making these flags.

If you’d like to donate money that will go directly to people in Ukraine, you can drop it off at her business at 630 Dover Center Road, Bay Village, OH.

