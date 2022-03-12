2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ukrainian seamstress in Bay Village sewing flags to help people in her home country

Maryana Korchymska’s customers donate money to help people in Ukraine
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Maryana Korchymska, the owner of Nordshoe Alterations Today in Bay Village, alters dresses, jackets, and many other clothes.

Now, the Ukrainian native is sewing something new - Ukrainian flags to show her pride for her homeland.

“A customer asked me, ‘Can you make me a Ukrainian flag?’” Korchymska said. “I said, ‘Of course,’ and this is how it started.”

It’s been a heartbreaking few weeks for her, as her family fights to survive the war that began when Russian military forces entered the country two weeks ago.

Now, she’s turning her pain into purpose.

“We cried for so many days, because I would never, ever think that was going to happen like this,” Korchymska said.

Korchymska said she takes pride in carefully sewing the blue and yellow fabric that make up the nation’s colors together and she makes them for no charge.

“People come and they ask, and I give the flag and they donate the money,” Korchymska said.

This project has brought peace to Korchymska and her family, even though they are separated on opposite sides of the world.

“I am so proud,” Korchymska said. “It just really helps me, and I talk to my brother, and it helps them to think that we are really united. The world is united and they have help.”

Korchymska has already raised more than $2,200 dollars so far from making these flags.

If you’d like to donate money that will go directly to people in Ukraine, you can drop it off at her business at 630 Dover Center Road, Bay Village, OH.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Menokka Karr Nealy
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Latest News

Large fire occurs overnight at old factory building in Lorain
Large fire occurs overnight at old factory building in Lorain (video)
57-year-old Bunde Roebuck is glad her attacker is off the streets, but she worries when he gets...
‘I thought I was gonna die’: Barberton flower shop owner reacts to sentencing of man who beat, robbed, nearly raped her
Alvord Jones
69-year-old Ashtabula County man missing since March 9
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years