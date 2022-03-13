Akron defeats Kent State 75-55 to win MAC Tournament, clinch spot in NCAA tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zips captured the Mid-American Conference Championship for the first time since 2013 Saturday night, and clinched an automatic berth in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, defeating Kent State 75-55 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Kent State was on the back foot even before the opening tip, with four players being disciplined by MAC officials for comments they made in a social media post, following their semifinal win over Ohio University Friday night.

The Zips (24-9, 14-6 CONF) capitalized on 12 first-half turnovers by the Golden Flashes and hounded them with stifling defense.

Kent State (23-10, 16-4 CONF) struggled to put together consistent points, going nearly three minutes without a bucket before the break, allowing Akron a 16-7 run to lead 34-25 at the break.

Sophomore Enrique Freeman, a Cleveland native who went to Akron on an academic scholarship and walked on to the team, led in scoring with 23 points on 8-10 shooting from the field and 7-8 from the line.

The MAC Defensive Player of the Year also added 8 rebounds and 2 of Akron’s 12 steals on the night.

Four players finished with double-digits in points for Akron.

Euclid native and Zips reserve Garvin Clarke, who averaged only three points a game during the regular season, made a big contribution in the final.

The freshman knocked down three first-half 3-pointers on his way to 11 points.

MAC Player of the Year Sincere Carry, who only averaged 2.5 turnovers in the regular season, struggled all night against Akron’s trap defense, coughing up 9 turnovers.

He also managed just 6 points on the night, after averaging 18.5 points per game during the season.

Malique Jacobs, who was forced to sit out the first half because of his participation in the social media video, didn’t register his first point of the game until he hit a free throw with 5:37 remaining.

The junior finished with 7 points on 3-5 shooting.

Cli’Ron Hornbeak and Julius Rollins, the other two players suspended for the first half, never took the floor.

Akron broke the game open about halfway through the second half, building up a 16-point lead, while Kent State continued to come up empty on offense.

Justyn Hamilton carried the Flashes with 19 points. He was the only Kent State player to reach double-figures.

While Akron is one of 32 teams who will have earned an automatic berth in the 68-team tournament, Kent State still has a chance for one of the 36 at-large bids to be handed out by the NCAA Selection Committee on Sunday night.

