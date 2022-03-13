Journalist reporting on front lines in Ukraine: ‘Ukrainians are starting to feel more alone in this battle’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For weeks, Michael Bociurkiw has been reporting on the scene in Ukraine.

He tells 19 News, people all over the world need to pay attention.

“These days we’re so inter-connected as a global community that a small conflict halfway around the world can reverberate around the world within minutes and I’m not talking about higher prices at the pump,” he said.

Bociurkiw is unique in that he has roots in Ukraine, speaking the language and with relatives in the area.

The global affairs analyst, writer and speaker has been uploading real-time photos and videos to his blog, as news and information is restricted.

He shares his priority is to stay safe while he’s on the ground because is committed to keeping the stories in the forefront, as Ukranians struggle to maintain.

As the war drags into 16th day & more cities attacked, Ukrainian mobile phone operators ask their users to limit use of the network due to overloading. Asking them to limit use of streaming and other apps which suck up data and to switch to wifi #UkraineWar #Ukraine️ pic.twitter.com/J8PYOZDfv8 — Michael Bociurkiw (@WorldAffairsPro) March 11, 2022

“Ukranians are starting to feel more alone in this battle. They are getting a lot of financial support, lethal weaponry, humanitarian aid from the west but I think they’re starting to realize that Mr. Putin is intent on taking over the country and this is not a battle that they can win on their own,” he said.

