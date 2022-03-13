2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Journalist reporting on front lines in Ukraine: ‘Ukrainians are starting to feel more alone in this battle’

Michael Bociurkiw
Michael Bociurkiw(Source: Michael Bociurkiw)
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For weeks, Michael Bociurkiw has been reporting on the scene in Ukraine.

He tells 19 News, people all over the world need to pay attention.

“These days we’re so inter-connected as a global community that a small conflict halfway around the world can reverberate around the world within minutes and I’m not talking about higher prices at the pump,” he said.

Bociurkiw is unique in that he has roots in Ukraine, speaking the language and with relatives in the area.

The global affairs analyst, writer and speaker has been uploading real-time photos and videos to his blog, as news and information is restricted.

He shares his priority is to stay safe while he’s on the ground because is committed to keeping the stories in the forefront, as Ukranians struggle to maintain.

“Ukranians are starting to feel more alone in this battle. They are getting a lot of financial support, lethal weaponry, humanitarian aid from the west but I think they’re starting to realize that Mr. Putin is intent on taking over the country and this is not a battle that they can win on their own,” he said.

Click here to see Bociurkiw’s reports.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Menokka Karr Nealy
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Latest News

Bill 181 is a huge win for Muslim female athletes
Muslim-Americans celebrate passage of bill that ends religious discrimination against student-athletes in Ohio
Bill 181, which prohibits religious discrimination in youth and collegiate sports, has helped...
Bill 181 being passed in Ohio is a big moment for the Muslim American community
The cold weather starts to head out Sunday, making way for what should be a warm and sunny St....
19 First Alert Weather 10pm 3/12/22
MAC tournament
Akron defeats Kent State 75-55 to win MAC Tournament, clinch spot in NCAA tournament