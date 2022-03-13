2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl, crack-cocaine at Arlington Inn Suites, Elyria Police say

Antoine Williams
Antoine Williams(Elyria Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A search warrant executed at Arlington Inn Suites by the Elyria Police Department Narcotics Unit lead to the arrest of a man accused of trafficking in fentanyl and crack-cocaine, Elyria Police confirmed.

Police said the search warrant was executed at 523 Griswold Road on March 8.

Detectives found and arrested 48-year-old Antoine Williams of Lorain, who had an active warrant for contempt of court through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

According to police, the search warrant led the Elyria Police Narcotics Unit to seize:

  • approximately 86.5 grams of fentanyl
  • approximately 41.1 grams of crack-cocaine
  • one firearm
  • $7,428 in cash

Police said Williams was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in drugs (fentanyl)
  • Trafficking in drugs (crack-cocaine)
  • Possession of fentanyl
  • Possession of cocaine (crack-cocaine)
  • Having weapons while under disability

Williams is under no bond status due to his felony one drug charges and weapons charge, according to police.

He was taken to the Lorain County Jail where he will stay until he appears in court, police said.

