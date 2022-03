CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mostly cloudy skies Sunday night will accompany lows in the mid 30s.

Under partly sunny skies on Monday, temperatures will top in the low 50s.

Tuesday’s weather includes the risk of a few, stray showers with highs in the 50s.

Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.

