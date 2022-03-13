2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron, Ohio State make field for 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Kent State, Cleveland State among local schools not making 68-team
By Devin Higgins
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Buckeyes and Akron Zips got the official word Sunday that they’d made the 68-team field for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, which gets underway this week.

Ohio State earned the #7 seed in the South Region of the bracket, and will face #10 Loyola-Chicago in the opening round in Pittsburgh starting on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Buckeyes went 19-11 overall and 12-8 in the Big 10 Conference, but were defeated in the second round of last week’s Big 10 Tournament by Penn State, 71-68.

The Mid-American Conference champion Akron Zips, meanwhile, were penciled in as a #13 seed in the East Region, and are heading to Portland, Oregon to face #4 UCLA in the first round.

RELATED: Akron wins MAC Championship, defeats Kent State 75-55 Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

It’s Akron’s first appearance in the tournament in nine years.

Both Kent State and Cleveland State found themselves on the outside of the tournament.

The Vikings made it last year for the first time since 2009, but were ousted in the first round by the University of Houston, while the Golden Flashes were hoping to get back for the first time since 2008.

