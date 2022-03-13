2 Strong 4 Bullies
Painesville Township St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to ‘poor weather conditions’

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Painesville Township St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 13 was canceled less than two hours before start time due to “poor weather conditions,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The parade was scheduled to start at the Lake County Fairgrounds at 3 p.m. and end at Hellriegel’s.

Eastside Irish Pipes and Drums, Al Koran Shriners cars, Irish Dancers, local elected officials, fire trucks, police cars, color guards, and horses were slated to march in the parade.

