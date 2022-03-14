Senior citizen in CMHA building fears for her safety due to broken door lock

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old resident living at Crestview Apartments in Cleveland said she fears for her safety because she’s unable to securely lock her front door.

For safety concerns, 19 News is not identifying her.

On Sunday morning, she took a 19 News crew into her home and showed a compromised deadbolt lock that won’t let her door shut properly.

She said she slept with a chair jammed under her door handle Saturday night because she’s afraid of someone coming in while she’s asleep.

She’s contacted the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) Maintenance Department and notified them of the problem, but said they were no help.

“When did they tell you they would be able to fix this?” asked 19 News reporter, Sia Nyorkor.

“Nobody has said they would fix it at any point in time. I just put in complaints and they said, hey, like whatever,” she said.

Along with notifying maintenance called CMHA Police at least five times, but no one gave her any answers.

“What are you going to do if this doesn’t get fixed? You can’t keep living this way?” asked Nyorkor.

“Your guess is as good as mine, I don’t know,” she said.

19 News reached out to management on-site, but no one was there.

The senior citizen is hoping the problem gets fixed as soon as possible.

“You know, I should be able to lock my door,” she said.

A spokeswoman from CMHA returned 19 News’ request for comment Sunday afternoon and said they were working to address the problem.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.