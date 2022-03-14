2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

25-year-old woman robbed in parking lot of Summit County Walgreens

(Associated Press)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a man robbed a woman of her purse outside the Walgreens in the 800 block of W. Market Street late Friday evening.

According to Akron police, the 25-year-old woman was leaning into the passenger side of her vehicle around 10:15 p.m. when an unknown man approached her from behind and snatched her purse.

Police said he pulled on the purse until the strap broke and then ran off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say

Latest News

DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Tyler Morley
Fugitive wanted for shooting at Mansfield officer found hiding in crawl space, police say
(Source: Euclid fire)
Multiple firefighters battle apartment fire in Euclid
Deandra Chisholm was 26-year-old Darnesha Johnson’s fiancé
Man who killed woman, dumped body on I-77 in Cleveland is eligible for parole after 19 years
Yuri Bezus would rather be fighting in his homeland than at Strong Style guy in Independence
14-year-old Ukrainian refugee fights MMA in Northeast Ohio, but he’d rather fight in home country