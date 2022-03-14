25-year-old woman robbed in parking lot of Summit County Walgreens

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a man robbed a woman of her purse outside the Walgreens in the 800 block of W. Market Street late Friday evening.

According to Akron police, the 25-year-old woman was leaning into the passenger side of her vehicle around 10:15 p.m. when an unknown man approached her from behind and snatched her purse.

Police said he pulled on the purse until the strap broke and then ran off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.