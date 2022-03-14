3 juvenile homicide suspects arrested after standoff in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three juvenile homicide suspects were taken into a custody after a standoff on the city’s West side in the Cudell neighborhood, U.S. Marshals said.

A 12-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys were arrested. The 12-year-old and one 17-year-old were hiding in the basement. The second 17-year-old was hiding on the third floor, U.S. Marshals said.

While searching for (and arresting) a 12-year-old murder suspect, US Marshals found two others boys wanted for murder -- both of them 17-years-old. Here's US Marshal Pete Elliott a short time ago... pic.twitter.com/sAIt9NiUSd — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) March 14, 2022

“By far, this is definitely the youngest we’ve ever arrested,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “They’re getting younger and younger and more violent. It’s scary.”

Additional law enforcement officers were called out to the 9800 block of Gambier Street around 11 a.m. Monday to assist the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in completing a full search of the house and to ensure no one was left hiding.

W. 98th Street and Madison Avenue standoff ((Source: WOIO))

Elliott said at least 12 guns were found in the home.

According to the U.S. Marshals, the 12-year-old boy is a suspect in the murder of Devon Orr, 19. Orr was shot and killed outside of an apartment in the 2600 block of Washington Avenue in Cleveland.

“It is astonishing that a 12-year-old is the suspect into a murder investigation, especially one with such callous and blatant disregard for human life. Our team will continue to work closely with the Cleveland Division of Police to arrest anyone else wanted in connection to these crimes and anyone who commits violence in our cities,” said Elliott.

U.S. Marshals said the 12-year-old is also wanted for an attempted murder, but had removed his ankle monitor.

The 17-year-old boy found hiding in the basement is also wanted in connection with the murder of Orr, said the U.S. Marshals.

The 17-year-old found hiding on the third floor is a suspect in the murder of Bryan Conley, 21, said U.S. Marshals.

Conley was shot to death inside a car in the 7800 block of Dudley Avenue on Feb. 11, according to Cleveland police.

It’s unclear if any of the three juveniles live in the home, but Elliott Elliott said the juveniles knew the adults who live at the home, describing them as family acquaintances. It’s too early to determine exactly what the residents knew about the suspects’ alleged crimes.

As of Monday night, no criminal charges had been filed against the residents.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.